Guntur: V-P stresses need to cleanse politics

Guntur : Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu expressed serious concern over the leaders ignoring values in politics. He addressed a meeting held at Siddhartha Gardens here on Friday on the occasion of Dr Kasaraneni Sadasiva Rao birth centenary celebrations.

He said political leaders are not using good language in their speeches and urged the voters to defeat the leaders, who are not maintaining values and not speaking good language. He said supporting the leaders on the basis of caste, region and religion is not correct and suggested the voters elect those who have commitment for the development. He urged the educated youth to come into politics and those who want to do service to settle in the medical profession. He said there is a need to clean the politics.

The former Vice-President recalled that late Dr Kasaraneni Sadasiva Rao never demanded money for treatment and helped the poor patients, that is why he was still alive in the hearts of the people. He felt that those in education and medical fields should work hard for the development of the country and stressed that leaders should sincerely work for the development.

Earlier, he lit the lamp and inaugurated Dr Kasaraneni Sadasiva Rao centenary celebrations.

Former member of Rajya Sabha K V P Ramachandra Rao, former minister Dr Kamineni Srinivas, former minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao, Central Labour Welfare Board chairman Valluru Jayaprakash Narayana, former MP Modugula Venugopala Reddy were present. He felicitated those, who did meritorious service in various fields.