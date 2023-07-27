  • Menu
Guntur youth injured in road mishap in London, succumbs

On June 26, he was seriously injured when he was hit by a car while going to classes on a two-wheeler. A thief escaping from the police and rammed his car into Kiran’s bike

Guntur: A Telugu youth who went to London died when he was hit by a thief's car while trying to escape from the police. Aradyula Yajnarayana and Bhulakshmi of Godavarru village, Chebrolu mandal, Guntur district have two sons. While the elder son works in the postal department, the younger son Kiran Kumar (25) went to London two years ago for higher education.

Kiran, who has completed MS, was doing additional courses as per the suggestions of experts as part of his job endeavors. On June 26, he was seriously injured when he was hit by a car while going to classes on a two-wheeler. A thief escaping from the police and rammed his car into Kiran’s bike. Kiran, who suffered severe injuries, died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Kiran's family members, who have made many efforts for a month, are taking his body home from London.

