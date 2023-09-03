Guntur: YSR will remain forever in hearts of people in State

Guntur: MLC Lella Appi Reddy, Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao, Guntur Mirchi Yard chairman Nimmakayala Rajanarayana and district libraries chairman Bathula Devanand paid floral tributes to the mini statue of late Chief Minister Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy on the occasion of his 14th death anniversary on Saturday at a programme held at Lella Appireddy’s office in Guntur city.

They recalled the welfare schemes like Aarogyasri, free power to the agriculture pumpsets, fee reimbursement and Indiramma Housing Scheme introduced by YSR as the Chief Minister of the State. They said the people of the State will never forget him.

Speaking on this occasion, Mayor Manohar Naidu said students from poor families have been able to pursue engineering and other higher education courses due to the fee reimbursement scheme introduced by YSR.

He said drawing inspiration from his late father, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also introduced various welfare schemes for different sections of people. House site pattas were distributed to 30 lakh poor families.

MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao said the welfare schemes implemented by the YSRCP government have been beneficial to all the sections of the people in the State. He urged the eligible to avail the benefits of the welfare schemes.

Deputy Mayor Sk Sajeela and Guntur Urban Bank chairman Banda Ravindranath were present.

MLC and YSRCP regional co-ordinator Marri Rajasekhar, MLA Mustafa and YSRCP district president Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad paid tributes to the portrait of the late chief minister Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy on the occasion of his 14th death anniversary at a programme held at te party regional coordinator’s office here. They recalled the welfare schemes introduced by YSR for the uplift of the poor.