Hamalis stage protest agaisnt police harassment

Vijayawada (NRT District): Strongly protesting the harassment by police and transport department, the Hamalis under the aegis of Mutha Workers Union and CITU staged a protest at Dharna Chowk here on Tuesday.

CITU leaders Ch Narsinga Rao, Ch Babu Rao, Donepudi Kasinath, K Umamaheswara Rao, N Ch Srinivas, Sitaramulu, B Noyi Satyababu, EV Narayana, Brahmaiah and others addressed the protestors. They expressed concern over the fines and penalties imposed on Mutha workers instead of helping during such testing times. The Mutha workers are hardly getting any work due to the slowdown of businesses, they pointed out.

The CITU leaders warned that they would intensify the agitation and lay siege to the government offices if the police and the transport department did not stop harassing the hamalis. They lamented that the government did not make any laws for the welfare of hamalis, who do not enjoy any benefits like ESI, PF and others.

It was alleged that the police and transport department officials are filing cases against the transport vehicles of hamalis and imposing heavy penalties right from Rs 1,000 to Rs 25,000. The high price of diesel and high insurance premiums are crippling their meagre earnings.

With the amendment of Motor Vehicle Act by the Centre, the penalties were increased.

The Mutha Workers Union submitted memorandums to Traffic ACP Srinivas and RDO Sivaprasad Rao to look their problems.