Hans photographer bags best photojournalist award

The Hans India photographer Ch Venkata Mastan receiving the best photojournalist award at a programme at Siddhartha Degree College mini stadium in Vijayawada on Wednesday
Highlights

Senior photographer Ch Venkata Mastan won best photojournalist award.

Vijayawada: Senior photographer Ch Venkata Mastan won best photojournalist award. Sahiti Sudha Foundation has selected him for the award, which was presented to him at Siddhartha Degree College Mini Auditorium here on Wednesday.

In connection with Narada Jayanthi and Journalist Day, Bharat Prakashan Trust has organised a programme and the best photojournalist award was given to Ch Venkata Mastan for his best services rendered during Covid pandemic.

Mastan has visualised the services of front warriors, health, police and others.

Earlier, Venkata Mastan received several awards for his photos like 'Beautiful city', 'Krishna Pushkaralu' and others.

