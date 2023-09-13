High security for Naidu in central jail: AAD

Vijayawada: Additional advocate general (AAG) Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy said very high security was provided to TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu at the central jail in Rajamahendravaram and the prison was turned into a fortress with very high security and CC cameras.



He said the state government had taken the responsibility of giving foolproof protection to Chandrababu Naidu and no outsider can reach him in the prison.

Speaking to media here at the Vijayawada court complex after the verdict was pronounced by the special ACB court on the house custody petition filed Chandrababu Naidu, he said there will be no security lapses at the Rajamahendravaram prison.

Sudhakar Reddy said home food is provided and medical facilities are arranged for Naidu in the prison.

When pointed out that Chandrababu Naidu’s was not there in the FIR of the AP Skill Development Corporation scam, he replied that Naidu’s name was in the remand petition. Sudhakar Reddy further said the judge categorically rejected the house custody petition and already remanded Naidu for the judicial custody. On the other hand, advocates expressed diverse opinions on rejection of house custody petition by ACB court.

Senior advocate Penumala Rambabu said house custody was allowed for some people during the Covid pandemic time. He said generally the courts give house custody in rare cases and pointed out that Z plus category persons need very high protection. He said prisons are safer places for high profile people and under trials.