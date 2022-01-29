High time people shifted to organic farming: Kodali Nani

Vijayawada: Farmers should think of future generations and take a decision to shift to organic farming in the larger interest of the health of people, said Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani). Inaugurating the three-day Agri Expo on the grounds of Siddhartha Hotel Management College here on Friday, Kodali Nani complimented the HMTV of Kapil Group for taking initiative to organise a wonderful exhibition, which would help farmers to choose organic farming and cultivate healthy food for the good health of people.

The Minister exhorted the farmers to visit the agriculture exhibition in large numbers and adopt latest techniques to cultivate organic produce, which would get them remunerative price. After inauguration, Minister Nani went around the exhibition and tried his hand with a tractor. He enquired about the features and other details of the tractor.

Major tractor companies like Eicher and Solis set up their stalls showcasing various varieties of tractors in the exhibition. The bio-fertiliser giant Biofactor, which is the cosponsor of the exhibition, set up a huge stall showcasing its world-renowned products. Biofactor Chief Executive officer K Lakshmi Narayana Reddy and Managing Director Muralikrishna said that the Biofactor's research and development facility was recognised by the Central government.

They added that the company has already eight patents in its kitty and 17 certified organic products that are internationally accepted. Mondelez International, formerly Cadbury India, is encouraging the cultivation of cocoa, which has wonderful marketing opportunities. The company is providing hybrid saplings to farmers and explains the techniques to extract more yields.

Though there is no buyback option from them, the farmers need not worry for marketing since there is huge demand for it. Lovol Company presented the harvester in its stall. The Honda Company has set up latest models of water pumps and generators for the farmers. There are several stalls that gave advises to farmers in using various organic fertilisers and pesticides. The farmers have showcased their organic products for sale also.