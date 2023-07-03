  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

History sheeters told to change their attitude

Police officials giving counselling to history sheeters in Bapatla rural police station on Sunday
x

Police officials giving counselling to history sheeters in Bapatla rural police station on Sunday

Highlights

Bapatla: Bapatla district SP Vakul Jindal warned that stern action will be taken against history sheeters, if they are involved in anti-social...

Bapatla: Bapatla district SP Vakul Jindal warned that stern action will be taken against history sheeters, if they are involved in anti-social activities. Following his orders, the police officials across the district on Sunday conducted counselling to history sheeters. He asked them to change their attitude, adding that police officials have already stepped up vigilance on the movements of history sheeters.

The SP instructed the police to collect details of the people, with whom the history sheeters are closely moving. He warned that he would not tolerate, if anybody will create law and order problems and invoke the PD Act against them.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X