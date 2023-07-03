Live
History sheeters told to change their attitude
Bapatla: Bapatla district SP Vakul Jindal warned that stern action will be taken against history sheeters, if they are involved in anti-social activities. Following his orders, the police officials across the district on Sunday conducted counselling to history sheeters. He asked them to change their attitude, adding that police officials have already stepped up vigilance on the movements of history sheeters.
The SP instructed the police to collect details of the people, with whom the history sheeters are closely moving. He warned that he would not tolerate, if anybody will create law and order problems and invoke the PD Act against them.
