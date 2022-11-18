HMTV to organise Kartika Deepotsavam on Nov 21

Vijayawada: The HMTV is going to organise Kartika Deepotsavam (festival of lights) and Sivaparvatula Kalyanam at Chilakaluripet in a grand manner on November 21. The Kartika Deepotsavam will be organised at RVSCVS High School grounds, Chilakaluripet from 4 pm onwards.

As part of the programme, a procession with procession deities of Lord Siva will be taken out, followed by Rudrabhishekam, Sahasra Bilwarchana, Pravachanam, Kalyanam, Pravachanam Deeparadhana, Kumkumarchana. The programme will conclude with Prasada Vitarana around 9 pm. Thousands of devotees are expected to participate in the religious event.

The HMTV has been making arrangements in a big way at RVSCVS High School ground for the convenience of devotees expected to attend the congregation.

It may be noted that Kartika Deepam signifies Kartika Masam, which is the most important activity during the month. People continue to light up Kartika Deepams at the main entrance of their houses till the day of Kartika Pournami. Lakhs of devotees throng Siva temples to worship the Lord in the auspicious month of Kartikam.

The Kartika Deepotsavam to be organised by HMTV is going to provide an opportunity to thousands of devotees to participate in holy Kartika Deepotsavam en masse.