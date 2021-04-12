Home guard's wife died in gun misfire in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: In a tragic incident, wife of a home guard died when his gun misfired at his residence in Gollapudi late Sunday night.

According to information, home guard Vinod was working as an assistant to ACP Sasikanth, who was working in the CM security wing in Tadepalli. The ACP Sasikanth went to Anantapuram three days ago to attend the duty.

Home guard Vinod tried to show his wife Surya Ratna Prabha how the gun works. But, suddenly, the gun misfired and a bullet pierced into the chest of the wife on late Sunday night. She died instantaneously on the spot. Bhavanipuram police are investigating the case.

