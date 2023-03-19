House witnesses chaos as TDP seeks info on CM tour

The fifth day of Assembly session witnessed chaos as TDP MLAs demanded for adjournment motion raising slogans against Chief Minister's Delhi visit holding placards and rushing towards podium and threw paper pieces. When the day's session started with question hour on Saturday morning, TDP MLAs rose from their seats demanding that the government reveal the purpose of CM's Delhi visit and outcome. However, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram continued the session patiently. At last, when finance minister B Rajendranath Reddy moved a resolution, the Speaker suspended 10 TDP members for the day's session. The suspended MLAs include K Atchannaidu, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Nimmakayala Chinnarajappa, Bendalam Ashok, P G V R Naidu, Mantena Ramaraju, Gadde Rammohan, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy, Gottipati Ravikumar and Adireddy Bhavani.





However, several ministers gave their replies to the questions raised by members during question hour amidst chaos. Replying to a question, agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said the state government distributed compensation of Rs 76,98,70,000 to 78,519 farmers for crop loss due to Mandous cyclone. Finance minister appealing to TDP MLAs to give up their slogan shouting, said the Chief Minister went to Delhi to protect the interests of state. He expressed surprise over the demand of TDP MLAs for adjournment motion on CM Delhi tour.





Later, replying to a question, health minister Vidadala Rajini said the state government has taken initiative to protect the kidney patients in Uddanam in Srikakulam district. She said to bring a permanent solution for kidney ailments in Uddanam region, the state government has been making efforts to supply protected drinking water by laying a pipeline from Hiramandalam at a cost of Rs 742 crore and the project will be completed by June. Besides, a 200-bed super specialty hospital with dialysis facility will be coming up at Palasa.





Housing minister Jogi Ramesh told to a member that so far 21,25,778 houses were sanctioned and the construction of 4,40,756 houses was completed at a cost of Rs 42,973 crore. Later, MLAs Jakkampudi Raja, K Srinivas, Ch Ramachandra Reddy and B Madhusudana Reddy, government whip Karanam Dharmasri condemned the behavior of TDP MLAs.



