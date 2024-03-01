Live
- TDP-JSP cadre upbeat after ‘Jenda’ meet success
- Getting into poll battle with pots of 'dal' & trays of eggs
- New Delhi: Cabinet okays Rs 75K cr rooftop Solar Scheme
- YSRCP goes into sleep mode in Srikakulam
- New Delhi: Air India fined Rs 30 lakh
- IAS officer Imtiaz quits post, joins YSRCP
- YSRCP finalises Imtiaz Ahmed for Kurnool Assembly seat
- Kolkata: Arrested TMC goonda suspended for 6 years
- New Delhi: 'LG threatened officers to stall bus marshal scheme'
- TDP may field Reddy candidate in Chandragiri
Just In
IAS officer Imtiaz quits post, joins YSRCP
Highlights
Vijayawada: Senior IAS officer A Md Imtiaz, who has opted for voluntary retirement, joined YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan...
Vijayawada: Senior IAS officer A Md Imtiaz, who has opted for voluntary retirement, joined YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in on Thursday.
Before seeking voluntary retirement, Imtiaz worked as CEO of SERP (Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty) and minority welfare department secretary,
YSRCP regional coordinator Ramasubba Reddy, Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan, Kurnool mayor BY Ramaiah and former MLA S V Mohan Reddy were also present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS