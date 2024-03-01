  • Menu
IAS officer Imtiaz quits post, joins YSRCP

IAS officer Imtiaz quits post, joins YSRCP
Vijayawada: Senior IAS officer A Md Imtiaz, who has opted for voluntary retirement, joined YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan...

Vijayawada: Senior IAS officer A Md Imtiaz, who has opted for voluntary retirement, joined YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in on Thursday.

Before seeking voluntary retirement, Imtiaz worked as CEO of SERP (Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty) and minority welfare department secretary,

YSRCP regional coordinator Ramasubba Reddy, Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan, Kurnool mayor BY Ramaiah and former MLA S V Mohan Reddy were also present.

