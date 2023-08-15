IGMC stadium gets ready for I-Day celebrations

Vijayawada: Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium has been spruced up for the 77th Independence Day celebrations to be held on Tuesday. The officials have made arrangements for the seating of VIPs, parking of vehicles, march past, hoisting of tricolour and seating for over 10,000 people in the galleries. Huge national flags were installed in the stadium as part of the celebrations. Over 1,000 police personnel drafted for the duty as the VIPs will be attending in the large number.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will hoist the tricolor at 9 am and address the people of the state. Later, medals to be distributed to the police officials and march past will be conducted by various police contingents and tableau of various government departments will exhibit the welfare schemes and development works in the state. Tableau were colourfully decorated with idols and paintings.

Indira Gandhi stadium was illuminated with lighting and decorated on Monday night on the eve of Independence Day celebrations. Dandamuri Rajgaopala Rao indoor stadium, government offices complex, other government offices, shopping complexes and trees on the MG Road divider with illuminated with lighting ushering in the festive mood in the city.

On the other hand, more than 1,000 police personnel have been drafted for the bandobust duty in and around the IGMC stadium. Separate gates were arranged for the VIPs, other officials and common people to attend the celebrations.

Gate passes have been issued and parking facility has been provided for several hundred vehicles. Traffic regulations will be in force from Tuesday morning on the MG Road till the completion of the celebrations.

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar visited the stadium and inspected the arrangements on Monday. He instructed the officials to ensure hygiene in and around the stadium. Additional director general of police Dr. Shankhabrata Bagchi, Vijayawada police commissioner Kanti Rana Tata, DCP vishal Gunni and other police officials inspected the bandobust arrangements at the Stadium on Monday evening. Sniffer dogs were pressed into service as part of the security arrangements and strict vigil maintained at the stadium since Monday evening to prevent any untoward incident.