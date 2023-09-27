Implement women’s reservation in 2024 LS polls, demands CPM

Vijayawada: CPM politburo members B V Raghavulu and MA Baby have demanded the Central government to take measures for the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the 2024 elections to the Lok Sabha.



Addressing the media at the Balotsav Bhavan here on Tuesday, they questioned why the BJP-led NDA government has not introduced the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament in nine-and-half years of rule since it came to power in 2014.

The CPM leaders have demanded that the BJP government take steps for the implementation of women’s reservation in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. They said the BJP had not shown interest earlier to introduce the Bill in Parliament and now the party leaders were claiming that the passing of Bill is the victory of the BJP.

They said except one or two parties, all other political parties have supported the Bill and it is the victory of entire Parliament.

They said the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on implementation of women’s reservation from 2029 onwards is the betrayal of people. They said the BJP can implement the women’s reservation now if they wanted to do but they have no commitment on it. Referring to the NDA alliance partners, the two leaders pointed out that the AIDMK had severed its ties with the BJP and earlier other parties came out of NDA.

Referring to AP politics, they said both the ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP were giving support to the BJP and termed it as unfortunate. They said many parties are coming out of NDA but the two parties the TDP and YSRCP are not opening their eyes. They felt the Union government knew about the arrest of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the Skill Development Corporation case.

They pointed out that the CID officials have also said they received information from the GST intelligence and ED officials of the Central government on the alleged AP Skill Development Corporation scam. They suggested to the TDP and YSRCP to get away from the BJP. The two parties should know that the BJP is growing by destroying the parties with whom it had forged an alliance.