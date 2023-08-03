Vijayawada: Importance of breast feeding stressed

Vijayawada: State Planning Board Vice-Chairman and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said that breastfeeding will benefit the child to grow physically and mentally, adding that breast milk provides ideal nutrition for infants as it contains vitamins, protein and fat, which the baby needs to grow.

In view of the World Breastfeeding Week celebrations (August 1 to 7), the MLA unveiled the week celebration poster along with NTR district Joint Collector Dr P Sampath Kumar and Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Malladi Vishnu informed that breastfeeding can help protect babies against some short- and long-term illnesses and diseases. Breastfed babies have a lower risk of asthma, obesity, and Type-1 diabetes, he said and added that breastfed babies are also less likely to have ear infections and stomach bugs. He also suggested that mothers do breastfeed their children from the first day of the baby’s birth till the baby attains six months of age.

Joint Collector Sampath Kumar said that breastfeeding can benefit both mother and child. He said that in today’s generation, many women are weaning breastfeeding to their children within a few days. Due to this, children’s health is affected. He opined that a mother’s breast milk is equal to nectar to the child. He further said that breastfeeding weekly celebrations are being organised in the district to make mothers aware of the importance of breast milk. Deputy Mayors Bellam Durga, Sri Sailaja, Gowda Corporation Chairman Sivarama Krishna, and others attended.