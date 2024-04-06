Live
Just In
Inavolu: VIT-AP School of Business organises international meet
- Two-day seminar is held on Innovation and Sustainable Business Practices in the Digital Era (ICISD’24)
- It aims to explore cutting-edge strategies, emerging technologies, and best practices driving both business and environmental growth
Inavolu (Guntur district) : ‘VIT-AP School of Business (VSB) at VIT-AP University in collaboration with the University of Newcastle and International Institute for Better Future, both from Australia organised an International Conference on Innovation and Sustainable Business Practices in the Digital Era (ICISD’24) on Friday. The two-day seminar will highlight the key objective of exploring the convergence of innovation and sustainability in today’s digital landscape.
The event aims to explore cutting-edge strategies, emerging technologies, and best practices driving both business growth and environmental stewardship.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy explained the importance of international collaborations and memoranda of understanding (MOUs) in advancing the university’s academic endeavours.
Registrar Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, Dr Arunkumar Sivakumar, Dean In-charge of VSB Dr Suhail Ahmad Bhat also spoke. Paps Muppa, Design (Recruiting) at JP Morgan Chase of the USA, was the chief guest, and Dr Mardy Chiah, Associate Professor at Newcastle Business School, Australia, was the guest of honour. Dr Ravindra Dhuli, Dean-Research at VIT-AP University, and Jayasree Gopal from Newcastle University, also shared their insights during the event.