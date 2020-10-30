Include energy conservation under Naadu-Nedu: Nilam Sawhney

Vijayawada: Giving impetus to energy conservation mission in the state, Government Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney has directed departments to include energy conservation and energy efficiency programmes under the state government's flagship Naadu-Nedu programme with an objective to take energy efficiency momentum to the gross root level. During the executive committee meeting of Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) conducted through video conference with Special Chief Secretaries of Higher education and Industries department, Principal secretaries of school education, Women and Child Welfare and Secretaries of Medical and Health, MA&UD, the Chief Secretary and Chairman of APSECM Nilam Sawhney gave clear directions to senior officials to give utmost priority for implementation of Energy Efficiency and Energy Conservation in their respective departments. The State government has decided to aggressively promote efficient use of energy and its conservation which is the least-cost option to achieve energy security, meet the energy demand along with enormous economic, environmental and social benefits.

As part of this, the CS has directed the departments to take up energy efficiency programmes under Naadu-Nedu and asked energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli to organise frequent meetings with departments such as Housing, Education, Medical & health, Women and Child Welfare, Roads and Buildings (R &B), Industries, Municipal administration and urban development where construction activities are actively going on. The CS also directed to take immediate steps to sensitise the engineers over the concept of energy efficient and Green buildings and suggested training programmes to impart knowledge on effective implementation of Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) in their respective departments. She also directed energy department to conduct training programmes to the employees from the level of village secretariat and ward secretariat to promote energy efficiency and energy conservation up to the grass root level which ensure effective implementation of energy efficiency even at village level. She asked energy department to prepare a detailed roadmap for implementation of ECBC measures in the construction of Government buildings where a lot of scope to achieve huge energy savings.