IndiGo, AI urged to launch direct Vij–Kochi flights

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) president Potluri Bhaskara Rao has urged IndiGo and Air India to introduce direct flight services between Vijayawada and Kochi to facilitate travel for Sabarimala pilgrims and meet growing passenger demand.

In separate representations submitted to the two airlines, Bhaskara Rao highlighted the anticipated demand during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season from November to January. AP Chambers estimates that approximately three lakh pilgrims from the catchment area served by Vijayawada Airport travel to Sabarimala every year.

He said direct air connectivity between Vijayawada and Kochi would offer a convenient travel option for pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

He urged both airlines to introduce the service at the earliest, with suitable flight frequency and timings to cater to the seasonal rush. Bhaskara Rao also requested the airlines to explore the feasibility of operating the service throughout the year, considering the growing requirements of tourism, healthcare, business travel and other passenger segments.

Highlighting the expanding development activities in the Amaravati capital region, he noted that improved air connectivity would help meet emerging travel needs and strengthen commercial and economic ties between Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

AP Chambers has called upon both airlines to expedite their feasibility assessments and operational planning to ensure that the proposed service becomes operational during the forthcoming Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

The federation expressed hope that IndiGo and Air India would respond favourably to the proposal and establish the important air link, benefiting pilgrims, business travelers and other passengers.