Industries minister accuses Naidu, Pawan of damaging AP’s image

Vijayawada: Minister for industries Gudivada Amarnath condemning the remarks of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on ‘Jagan nu Pampicheddam’ (Let’s send Jagan packing) campaign, said that both Naidu and Pawan are visiting leaders and residing in Hyderabad. He questioned why Pawan had failed to question Chandrababu Naidu on lack of industrial development during TDP rule.

Speaking to media persons at YSRCP office on Thursday, the minister asked Pawan to answer how many days he is in Andhra Pradesh in the past four years. Pawan Kalyan knows only to clinch his package with Chandrababu Naidu and read his script, he remarked.

Referring to Pawan’s statement on threat to his life, the minister said that Pawan has threat from Chandrababu Naidu only. He said that Pawan Kalyan made the same remarks during TDP regime also.

Condemning the remarks of Pawan Kalyan on development in Hyderabad, Amarnath said that there was big demand for real estate in Visakhapatnam at present. Pawan should not compare Visakha with Hyderabad for political mileage. He said that both Chandrababu and Pawan are damaging the image of Andhra Pradesh as they are unable to face Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Stating that there is no truth in the negative campaign on industrial development in AP, the minister said that both the leaders should not damage the brand image of AP. He said AP stands ahead in providing basic infrastructure and attracted huge investments during 2022. He said the state is in number one position in Ease of Doing Business.