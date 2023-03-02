Investigation speeded up in women-related cases: DGP

DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy said giving priority for women related cases including rape, POCSO and atrocity, charge-sheets were filed in 108 cases by completing investigation within one week in 2022. The DGP said in 48 cases the trial was completed and the offenders were sentenced to life imprisonment ranging from 7 years to 25 years. In 13 cases, the trial was completed and the judgement was reserved.





In 47 cases, the investigation is in final stage of completion. He said under POCSO Act, offenders were sentenced in 101 cases last year. The DGP said with the help of Disha Act, the police were giving top priority to carrying out investigation into women related cases, complete investigation and file charge-sheet in record time.





He said the police completed investigation within one week in several cases last year including a case of atrocity against a woman in Rayachoti, atrocity and murder of a woman in Konaseema, murder of mother and daughter in Eluru, murder attempt on a woman at Bapatla, attack on a blind woman in Guntur district.





He said in a case related to murder of a woman in Kakinada, the charge-sheet was filed in 107 days and trial was completed in 144 days and the accused was sentenced to life imprisonment. The DGP inaugurated a police convention centre constructed at a cost of Rs 1.8 crore at the reserve police quarters in Jampet and a sports complex built at a cost of Rs 45 lakh at the district police office in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday.





Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said the crime rate has gone down in East Godavari district. He said an action plan was formulated to prevent ganja smuggling from Odisha to East Godavari, 53 persons were arrested in this regard and sent to jail. He said rowdy-sheets were opened on 61 persons. In addition 7,183 pending cases were resolved in Lok Adalat.











