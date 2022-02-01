Investigation underway in Aslam's death case, says DCP

Vijayawada: Deputy Commissioner of Police K Baburao said the police have collected clues and verifying the call data of some mobile numbers and CCTV camera footages as part of the investigation in the suspicious death of Syed Aslam at his residence near Panja centre on January 14. He said the investigation is underway and the police would reveal the facts soon after completing the investigation.

Addressing the media conference at two-town police station here on Monday, DCP Baburao said the police recorded statements of 20 persons as part of the investigation of the case. The case has been registered following a complaint lodged by the second wife of Aslam, who complained that it was unnatural death.

The DCP said the police were verifying CCTV footages and collected the call data of family members. He said some important organs were sent to forensic lab for the tests.

The DCP convened the press conference in the backdrop of allegations levelled that Aslam's death was unnatural and he could have been murdered. Injuries were noticed on Aslam's body led to suspicion that it was unnatural death due to injuries.

The second wife expressed suspicion about the death since he died at the residence of the first wife. Many Muslim organisations and opposition parties alleged that the ruling party leaders were trying to protect the culprits in the case.

The TDP, Jana Sena and other parties alleged that one person associated with the ruling party was behind the death of businessman Aslam.