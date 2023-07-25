Island villagers jittery over flood threat

Amalapuram: Godavari floods and heavy rains are haunting the people of Lanka villages. Lanka villages in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district are still submerged due to Godavari flood. Rain throughout on Monday added to their worries, whose villages were already surrounded by floodwater.

I Polavaram mandal was hit by heavy rains. many places, the canal bunds are weak. People of flood-affected areas complained that no one paid attention to the maintenance and strengthening of flood banks.

In the wake of the current floods, many areas in the district and Lanka villages became waterlogged. People of a few areas surrounded by water are ready to move to safer areas and flood relief camps. People have tied their cattle and calves, after moving them from waterlogged Lanka lands, to canal banks.

In Palankurru of Katrenikona mandal, locals were afraid of canal wall collapse at Bola Vari Peta. Irrigation officials have inspected the outfall sluices of Kesanakurru, Lingala Tumu, North Addala and South Addala in I Polavaram mandal and taken necessary strengthening measures. District Collector Himanshu Shukla ordered the division and mandal officials to take strict measures to prevent any loss of life and property in the wake of floods. The officials are preparing to move people living in coastal villages of Gogula Lanka, Bhairava Lanka, Bhairavapalem, G Moolapalem, Kannepulanka, Pogaku Lanka, Chintapalli Lanka and Gedela Lanka to safer areas in I Polavaram mandal. Godavari flood has already surrounded these villages. Crops like banana, coconut, and maize, vegetables were damaged.

Vriddha Gowthami branch canal is overflowing with floodwaters. Godavari flood hit the embankments at Balayogi Bridge opposite Yanam and overflowing from flood channels at Annampally Aqueduct. Many huts submerged in Godavari flood below Raghavendra bridge in Muramalla.

In Lanka land near Ramalayam Peta, fertile lands and coconut plantations were merged in river. It has been decided to take up revetment works under the auspices of the Irrigation Department to protect these lands from river erosion. Mummidivaram MLA PV Satish Kumar recently said that the government has already released Rs 79 crore. But the work has not started yet.