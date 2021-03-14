It's celebration time for YSRCP in Krishna district

Vijayawada: The voters of Vijayawada city have chosen the YSRCP in the Vijayawda Municipal Corporation elections to rule the city next five years.

The YSRCP candidates registered a landslide victory in VMC polls held on March 10 and counting of votes were made at the Andhra Loyola College on Sunday. For the first time in the history of VMC, the YSRCP won the elections. The party candidate will get the coveted Mayor post.

On the other hand, the TDP, BJP-JSP alliance and Left parties failed miserably to impress the voters and win the polls battle. The YSRCP won 49 divisions against the polling was held for 64 divisions. The TDP candidates won in 14 divisions and one went to CPM.

The YSRCP mayoral candidate Bandi Punyaseela won from the 34 divison. The TDP mayoral candidate Kesineni Swetha won from the 11 division. She thanked the voters for electing her to the civic body. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas canvassed vigorously in the city for the TDP voters. The TDP had won in 2014 elections. The Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be elected on March 18 as per the orders of the SEC. The Chief Minister Y S jagan Mohan Reddy will decide the Mayor candidate. On the other hand, the name of Venkata Satyanarayana of YCP has figured for the post of the Deputy Mayor. Venkata Satyanarayana is a senior corporator and well aware of the civic issues in the city.

Vijayawada East YSRCP incharge Devineni Avinash extended support to Venkata Satyanarayana. Speaking on the win of victory of YSRCP, Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas Rao said it was the celebrations time for the YSRCP as it completed 10 years of its formation and winning the Urban Local Body polls in the State. Both YSRCP and TDP canvassed vigorously for the victory. But, the voters gave clear mandate to YSRCP.

The party cadre celebrated the victory at the offices of MLA Malladi Vishnu and Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas. The party cadre also celebrated with bike rallies and distribution of sweets and greeting each other across the city.