Jagan meets Guv, complains over ‘deteriorating’ law & order conditions in State

Vijayawada: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Governor S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan here on Sunday and complained to him on the “deteriorating” law and order conditions in the State.

Jagan urged the Governor to order a probe with Central agencies on the atrocities being committed by the TDP-led NDA government in AP.

During the discussion with the Governor, the YSRCP president told him that the Constitutional institutions have failed in the State and the administration has been paralysed.

There is no protection to life, limb and dignity of people. The YSRCP chief alleged that leaders and workers of the ruling party with their barbaric and inhumane activities, were spreading widespread fear among the people of the State. He said that after coming to power, the TDP-led coalition government immediately targeted those who didn’t support them in the recently concluded elections. He alleged that the TDP has targeted the known sympathisers of YSRCP and started terrorising them by humiliating, beating and even killing them.

In this process, they have destroyed the properties, establishments including residential houses in the open glare, causing widespread fear among people in the State and added that in addition to personal attacks and vandalism, they have caused severe “damage” to government properties.

They did not spare even the village Secretariats, RBKs, and village clinics that provide essential services to the people, just because these institutions were established by the previous YSRCP government, they destroyed these buildings solely for this reason. They have also vandalised the statues of late Dr Y S Rajashekhara Reddy, former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, that ware installed following the due process of law, he said.

Jagan complained to the Governor that for the past 40-45 days, the State has been governed under a de facto “Red Book” constitution, effectively handing over the control to political goons, rapists and those who commit atrocities against children and added that anarchy has become order of the day in the state instead of governance.