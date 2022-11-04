Jagan on 'Mission 175'

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has not only signalled the launch of his party's election campaign for the 'still 18-months-away general elections' but also set the agenda for his party ahead of his rivals in the state. The Village Secretariat system introduced by him to take governance to the doorsteps of the people could be the trump card of the YSRCP campaign in the days to come going by the emphasis being laid on the system by the Chief Minister.

Over the last few days, Jagan has been meeting small groups of his party workers from various segments. Recently, at one such meeting in Mandapeta Assembly segment of B R Ambedkar Konaseema district in his camp office, he explained to them the significance of his early move with regard to the elections. More such meetings are on cards to prepare the party for the general elections and to guide the party cadres on his election strategy.

The CM is asking the cadres to reiterate the importance of a 12-member Secretariat working for every 2,000 population in the state with 50 households attached to each of the volunteers as a remarkable achievement of the government. No other government in the country has launched such a system to ensure the reach of welfare measures to one and all.

Sources in the Chief Minister's Office stated that Jagan Mohan Reddy asked for a line-up of more such meetings on a regular basis to empower the partymen with the appropriate campaign material.

Apart from making the Village Secretariat concept, the fulcrum of the campaign he will be asking the cadres to keep statistics of the welfare measures with details of villagers benefited handy. A comprehensive round-up of the same would be supplied to all so that the 'campaign force' is equipped with the required logistics, it is being said. "A complete makeover is given to the administration to make it people-friendly and transparent. Officials are easily approachable for the common man. Grievance address systems are in place. Education, Health, Agriculture and Infrastructure alongside Housing are given an unprecedented importance under this government. MLAs', MPs' and other leaders are asked to explain the importance of it all to the people through their 'Gadapa Gadapaku' campaign. This is in addition to it," party sources explain. The Chief Minister is very particular about his door-to-door campaign programme and has pulled up MLAs, who have lagged behind in it already.

He has also warned them of the consequences in the form of dropping from the list. At least 27 MLAs have been identified thus. "He does not want any lacunae or any failure to dent the party's prospects in his quest for 175/175. He is really serious about it and hence this direct interaction with party cadres. He is also having a one-on-one with the cadres for first-hand knowledge of each segment," a senior leader admitted. An official estimate says that the government was able to reach welfare measures to 92 percent of the households in each Assembly segment. The CM seeks to convert this into his party's strength as the campaign would be centered around development and welfare mainly.