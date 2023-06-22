Jagannath Ratha Yatra to start on June 24th In Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: All is set for south India's largest Lord Jagannath Ratha Yatra which is scheduled to take place on 24th in Vijayawada. ISKCON Vijayawada is making elaborate arrangements to succeed the ensuing annual Ratha Yatra fete. The Ratha Yatra Procession covers over 8 KM of prime localities of Vijayawada, which include MG Road, Tickles Road, Guru Nanak Colony Road, Funtime Club Road, RTC Colony-NTR Circle, Karakatta School Road and Karakatta Road.

Revealing the details to the media on Thursday, Vijayawada ISKCON Temple President Chakradari Das said that, ''Last year, ISKCON Vijayawada hosted a spectacular Ratha yatra, showcasing the grandeur and elegance throughout the magnificent three-day event. It went down in history as the largest Ratha Yatra festival ever witnessed in South India. This year, we aim to be even bigger and better. State Governor S Abdul Nazeer will grace the event as the chief guest."

He said that this year's Ratha Yatra embraces the theme of 'Universal Brotherhood'. Devotees from America, Russia, and Ukraine will come together, uniting their efforts to perform various programs during the festival, he informed. He also informed that the whole event is being meticulously organised by a dedicated team of Brahmacharis, who are IIT and NIT graduates currently serving at the Vijayawada ISKCON Temple.





