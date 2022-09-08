Jagan's baseless charges turned bane for Polavaram: TDP

Vijayawada: Former MLA and TDP senior leader Dhulipala Narendra on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the inordinate delay in completing the Polavaram project works and blamed the 'inefficient administration' of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for the delay.

Talking to media persons at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri, Narendra said the baseless allegations made by Jagan when he was in Opposition have become a bane for the project. People's welfare and the development of the state were top priority for any responsible government, but in the case of Jagan Mohan Reddy it is totally different and Polavaram has become a victim of his self-centred politics, he remarked. During N Chandrababu Naidu's rule, top priority was accorded to Polavaram and he took every decision to see to it that the project works moved on a faster pace, he maintained. Following this, at least 71 per cent of the works were completed during Naidu's rule and over Rs 7,000 crore has been spent on these works.

But after Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power he completely neglected the project and not even one per cent of the works were completed in the past three years, the former MLA alleged. Though the Polavaram Project Authority had asked the government not to change the contractor, Jagan for his personal gains changed the contact, he alleged. The TDP leader said that the neighbouring states which never dared to question AP on Polavaram, were raising the issue now taking advantage of Jagan's inefficiency. The YSRCP leaders looted the state hundred of crores taking advantage of the land acquisition for Polavaram project, he said.