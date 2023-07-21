Japanese delicious ‘Bento Story’ from today at Novotel

Vijayawada: With the mention of ‘The Bento Story’ people may think it is a story rendering session. But it is actually an exclusive culinary event showcasing the finest pan-Asian flavours at the renowned outlet, Wugan of the Novotel Varun here.

The Story would start from Friday till the end of the month which the organisers promise that this limited-time event promises an unforgettable dining experience for food enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.

The carefully curated menu showcases an array of vegetarian and non-vegetarian bento boxes, each offering a delectable assortment of authentic Japanese dishes. Vegetarian options include the Kinoko Itame Bento, Okonomiyaki Bento, and Yasai Tempura Bento, featuring mouthwatering dishes such as Yasai Okonomiyaki, Agedashi Dofu, Kappa Maki, and more. For non-vegetarian enthusiasts, the Tori Katsu Bento, Kaisen Don Bento, and Teriyaki Suzuki Bento will satisfy every craving. Indulge in tantalizing delights like Tori Katsu, Chicken Teriyaki, Ebi Tempura, and Kaisen Donburi, among others.

To complete the culinary experience, ‘The Bento Story’ offers a selection of delightful desserts, including Matcha Cheesecake, Key Lime Panna Cotta, Cotton Cheesecake, and Yoghurt Brulee.

Accompanying the bento boxes are a range of traditional Japanese condiments and sides, including Pickled Cauliflower, Togarashi Edamame, Takoyaki Sauce, Gari, Wasabi, Sweet Soya Sauce, Tentsuyu, and Tamago.