JC reviews arrangements for CM’s visit today

Eluru/Polavaram: District Joint Collector B Lavanya Veni directed the concerned authorities to work in coordination with the officials of other departments to make foolproof arrangements for the successful completion of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to the dam site of the Polavaram project on Monday.

The JC Lavanya Veni said that the officials should make the first visit of CM to Eluru district after taking charge as the Chief Minister a success.

They should perform the tasks assigned to them. The Chief Minister will reach the Helipad at Polavaram Dam site in the morning. After meeting the public representatives and others, he will inspect the project works from a view point.

Then he will inspect the progress of various works in the Polavaram Dam site area. Spillway, guide bund, gap one, two, three, upper stream cofferdam, downstream cofferdam, power house will be examined. The concerned officials should be ready to provide complete details in the areas of work inspected by the Chief Minister.