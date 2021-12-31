Kanakamba Trust Board executive body takes oath

Vijayawada: Central MLA Malladi Vishnu called upon the members of Kanchanapalli Kanakamba Trust Board, who took oath of office here on Thursday, to protect the properties of the Trust from alienation.

Kanchanapalli Ramachandra Rao took oath as the Trust chairman and Samantakuru Durga Rao, Javvaji Ranga Reddy, Jonnavittula Sitaramanjaneyulu Sarma, Misala Balanagamma Satyanarayana, Veeravalli Venkata Vijayalakshmi Achary and Avula Sunita took oath as members at the Trust office here.

MLA Malladi Vishnu said that the YSRCP government has been protecting the Hindu Dharma and Hindu temples in the State. He appealed to the Trust members to strive hard for the development of the Trust.

Recalling that the Trust was formed by the forefathers for undertaking charity work, he alleged that one acre land of the Trust was alienated by the family of a woman leader during TDP regime.

Vishnu lambasted the BJP leader Veerraju for his statement on cheap liquor. "He should have talked about the special category status to the State instead of Rs 50 liquor," Vishnu noted.

YSRCP corporators Bali Govind, Kongitala Lakshmipati, Jana Reddy, Ummadi Ramadevi, Alampur Vijayalakshmi, Kondayigunta Malleswari and Banka Sakuntala Devi, YSRCP leaders Gunde Sundar Paul, Alamapur Vijay, Yaragorla Sreeramulu, Kukkala Ramesh, Manam Venkateswara Rao, Vennam Ratna Rao, Kalla Adinarayana, EO Y Sitaramaiah, and other leaders were present.