Kapu Sankshema Sena students get silver medals

Eluru: The office-bearers of the district and city committees of Kapu Sankshema Sena assumed charge in the office here on Sunday.

On the occasion, one hundred best Kapu Sakshema Sena students in Eluru were presented silver medals for their meritorious studies.

Kapu Sankshema Sena district president Puli Sriramulu, presiding over the meeting, said that Kapu students who have scored more than 500 marks in Intermediate and 900 marks in the 10th class will be encouraged.

Sena leaders Nara Seshu, Pali Prasad, Pujari Niranjan, Shiripalli Prasad, Chodagiri Srinivas, Raghumanda Harinadh Sayana Dasarathi, Nandeti Adi Suresh, Poluri Harinadh and Kanala Ramakrishna also participated in the meeting.