Live
- PL Stock Report: Supreme Industries (SI IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Robust volume growth amid margin adjustment - Downgrade to 'HOLD'
- KCR to chair Cabinet meeting today
- BRS, a B-team of BJP, says KA Paul
- POWERGRID organises chess tourney
- Vishwak’s next titled ‘Gangs of Godavari;’ glimpse looks raw and rustic
- 73-year-old woman suffocated to death by volunteer in Visakhapatnam
- Yamuna River: Search Continues For Missing Boys Feared Drowned In Alipur
- Heavy rains to lash Telangana on August 1, light rains today
- FIR Registered Against ITLF Spokesperson Ginza Vualzong For Promoting Enmity In Manipur
- Chiranjeevi hails ‘Baby’ movie and it’s team; says film is an educative film
Just In
PL Stock Report: Supreme Industries (SI IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Robust volume growth amid margin adjustment - Downgrade to 'HOLD'
KCR to chair Cabinet meeting today
BRS, a B-team of BJP, says KA Paul
POWERGRID organises chess tourney
Vishwak’s next titled ‘Gangs of Godavari;’ glimpse looks raw and rustic
73-year-old woman suffocated to death by volunteer in Visakhapatnam
Kapu Sankshema Sena students get silver medals
Highlights
Eluru: The office-bearers of the district and city committees of Kapu Sankshema Sena assumed charge in the office here on Sunday.On the occasion, one...
Eluru: The office-bearers of the district and city committees of Kapu Sankshema Sena assumed charge in the office here on Sunday.
On the occasion, one hundred best Kapu Sakshema Sena students in Eluru were presented silver medals for their meritorious studies.
Kapu Sankshema Sena district president Puli Sriramulu, presiding over the meeting, said that Kapu students who have scored more than 500 marks in Intermediate and 900 marks in the 10th class will be encouraged.
Sena leaders Nara Seshu, Pali Prasad, Pujari Niranjan, Shiripalli Prasad, Chodagiri Srinivas, Raghumanda Harinadh Sayana Dasarathi, Nandeti Adi Suresh, Poluri Harinadh and Kanala Ramakrishna also participated in the meeting.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS