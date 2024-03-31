Kotla Sujathamma's supporters to quit TDP

Upsetover TDP high command’s decision to give Alur Assembly constituency ticket to Veerabhadra Goud instead of Kotla Sujathamma, followers of Sujathamma announced they were tendering their resignation to party. Speaking to media persons at Alur on Saturday, Kurnool parliament Kurva Sadhikarika Committee member Gulyam Kumara Swamy said the residents of Gulyam, Chinta Kunta and surrounding villages are resigning from the TDP. He said they are greatly upset over TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's decision, which he said, was a unlateral decision not based on ground realities in the constituency.



He said Sujathamma was always among the people and relentlessly worked for the party. She was on relay hunger strike for 53 days when Naidu was illegally arrested and sent to jail. Never a day Veerabhadra Goud was seen participating in party activities or in relay hunger strike, they said.



Kumara Swamy said around 300 people from the constituency had gone to Naidu's residence in Hyderabad and urged him to consider Sujathamma’sname as MLA candidate. “Despite our request, Naidu has announced the name of Veerabhadra Goud. This is unfair decision taken by Naidu,” lamented Kumara Swamy. When Sujathamma was not given the ticket then there is no use in continuing in the party any more, the supporters said. Displeased with Naidu's decision, the villagers of Gulyam, Chinta Kunta and the surrounding villages have unanimously decided to quit the party, Kumara Swamy said.

