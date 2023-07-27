Krishna dist records 2,775.4 mm rainfall

Machilipatnam: Krishna district recorded a massive rainfall of 2775.4 mm during the past three days owing to the depression in Bay of Bengal. All the 25 mandals in the district have received heavy to very heavy rainfall. A total of 434.4 mm of rain was registered on July 24; 636.1 mm of rain was recorded on July 25 and 1705 mm of rain was registered on July 26, on Wednesday.

Four mandals Nandivada, Pedaparupudi, Kankipadu and Gannavaram received over 100 mm of rain on Wednesday. Similarly, over 70 mm of rainfall was recorded in Gudivada, Gudlavalleru, Pedana, Machilipatnam, Bantumilli, Unguturu, Guduru and Thotlavalluru mandals.

Likewise, Kruthivennu, Movva, Pamidimukkala, Challapalli, Nagyalanka, Ghantasala, Avanigadda, Pamarru, Mopidevi, Vuyyuru and Koduru mandals have also received over 30 mm of rain. On account of heavy to heavy trains, suburban and low-lying areas have been submerged in most of the municipalities in Krishna district. Several numbers of areas including Machilipatnam bus stand also inundated. Besides, ZP Centre, Lakshmi Talkies Centre, District Courts Centre and Koneru Centre were also waterlogged. All these areas were inundated with knee-deep water. Same situation was seen in Gudivada and Vuyyuru municipalities also. Gudivada bus stand was totally submerged in this downpour.

On the other hand, due to this incessant cloudburst, normal life was affected, confining people to their houses.

In view of heavy bout of rain, Krishna district education authorities have declared holiday on Wednesday for all educational institutions in the district. At the behest of Krishna district Collector P Raja Babu, the DEO announced one day holiday for schools and colleges. Orders have been issued on Wednesday morning. However, due to the lateness of the concerned orders, students, who already went to school, suffered. Many students were seen drenched in the downpour.

In the wake of continuous rains for the past week, Collector Raja Babu conducted a teleconference with all the officials concerned and alerted all MROs, MDOs and other officials. He asked the authorities to ensure safety measures to avoid any untoward incidents. He insisted on implementing Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) by chalking out an action plan. He directed to pump out stagnated water, which was preventing vehicular movement in Pedana, Machilipatnam and other areas. The Collector also asked the authorities to take necessary steps to evacuate people, who are likely to be affected by Krishna river flood. He ordered for setting up of rehabilitation centres and asked to give treatment to the public if needed.