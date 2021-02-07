Krishna district police ready for panchayat polls 

Vijayawada: Krishna district superintendent of police MV Ravindranath Babu said the police department is ready for the panchayat polls in the district.

He visited the sensitive villages in Guduru, Pedana, Bantumilli and Machilipatnam mandals on Sunday and inspected the poll bandobust arrangements. SP along with the Special Branch DSP Dharmendra visited Aukalamannadu, Kappala Doddi, Posinavaripalem villages of Guduru mandal, Nandamuru village of Pedana mandal, Artamuru village of Bantumilli mandal and Tallapalem village of Machilipatnam mandal as part of the inspection for the panchayat polls.

Ravindrath Babu spoke to police and local people and reviewed the security arrangements for the panchayat polls. Later, briefing media the SP said the police have identified 3,500 trouble mongers and bind over cases were booked against them. He said the first phase of elections will be held in Vijayawada revenue division on February 9 and later polls will be held in the revenue divisions of Gudivada, Machilipatnam and Nuzvid.

He said all steps will be taken to ensure free and fair elections in the district. Additional superintendent of police Vakul Zindal is visiting various parts of the district and monitoring the arrangements for the polls. He visited the villages in Vatsavai mandal and reviewed the security arrangements. He instructed the police to be on high alert and check the flow of liquor and cash in the elections. He inspected the arrangements at the sensitive and hypersensitive areas in Vatsavai mandal on Saturday. He warned stern action would be taken against the persons supplying liquor in the elections.