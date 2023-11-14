Krishna emerges SGFI wrestling champion

Vijayawada: The host Krishna district clinched the School Games Federation of AP Inter-District under -19 girls (overall) freestyle wrestling Championship. Likewise, Chittoor district emerged champion in the men’s category and the Nellore district clinched the Greco-Roman wrestling Championship.



The three-day School Games Federation of India (SGFI), Andhra Pradesh Inter-District under-19 Wrestling Championship for boys and girls culminated at Zilla Parishad High School in Nunna near Vijayawada on Monday.

As many as 320 wrestlers attended the tournament from all 13 erstwhile districts. The tournament began on Saturday. In this tournament, the Krishna district girls’ team bagged two gold, one silver and another five bronze medals which caused the district to earn 145 points and made them the table topper.

Similarly, Chittoor district boys team got 105 points by bagging three gold medals and two bronze medals. In the Greco-Roman event, Nellore emerged as the champion by winning two gold, two silver and another two bronze medals. Nellore district got 135 points.

AP Panchayat Secretaries Committee state general secretary G T V Ramana presented the awards and trophies to the winners. School headmaster V Bhoopal Reddy, Naredla Satyanarayana Reddy and others attended.