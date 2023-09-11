  • Menu
Landslide at Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada

Highlights

Several vehicles appeared to have trapped under the debris after a part of Indrakeeladri on the national highway No 9 caved in and huge boulders rolled at the tonsure centre of Durga temple in Vijayawada on Monday.

It’s not clear whether there were people under the debris along with vehicles.

