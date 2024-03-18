Legendary artiste Paturi’s statue unveiled

Vijayawada: Legendary yesteryear artiste Paturi Ramakrishna Murthy’s statue was unveiled by the side of the canal of Tenali Town by MLA Annabattula Siva Kumar on Saturday.

Paturi Ramakrishna Murthy was born in Dhulipudi, Guntur district in 1920 and died in 1992, at the age of 74. Murthy’s children Janardhana Rao, Narayana Murthy, Subrahmanyam, Tejovardhani, Bharathi, Nagalakshmi and Sujatha were well settled. Ramakrishna Murthy was a yesteryear well-known artiste and has set a trend for mythological dramas like Kurukshetram, Rayabaram, Gayopakhyanam, Satya Harischandra, Maya Bazar, Sati Savitri, Kanya Sulkam, Nartanasala, Prataparudreeyam, Bobbili Yuddham, and Chintamani.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Siva Kumar said that the canal bank was allotted for the legendary persons of Tenali. The place will be developed as a tourist place.

Paturi Janardhana Rao, son of Ramakrishna Murthy said that his father Ramakrishna Murthy was a noble person with moral values and was a very friendly natured person. Paturi Subrahmanyam, son of Ramakrishna Murthy said that his father won the prestigious best actor prize from Andhra Nataka Kala Parishad for his astonishing and meaningful performance of Duryodhana character.

Aradhyala Koteswara Rao said that he had an opportunity to act with that great person. He also recollected old memory of Ramakrishna Murthy’s felicitation with ‘Gandapenderam’ by the artistes of Tenali for his excellent performance as Duryodhana, Gayudu, Yamudu, Madhuravani, Uttara, Keechaka, Prataparudrudu, Rangarayudu, Ghatotkachudu, and Bilvamangala. Koteswara Rao added that Paturi acted with many famous artistes like Peesapati Narasimha Murthy, AV Subba Rao, Shanumki Anjaneya Raju, K Raghuramaiah, Dhulipala Seetarama Sastry, Addanki, DV Subba Rao, and Aradhyula Koteswara Rao. Many local artistes and dignitaries were present on the

occasion.