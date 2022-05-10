Let's have pothole-free roads: CM YS Jagan

♦ CM directs officials to submit report on Visakha Metro

♦ Instructions given to provide daily access to drinking water

♦ Construction of quarters for MLAs, MLCs, and IAS officers underway

♦ CM instructs officials to create awareness about 'Clean Andhra Pradesh' initiative

Vijayawada: The state government has started laying focus on the development of roads and making them pothole free.

At a review meeting on Urban Development, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy told the authorities to take up road repair works in corporations and municipalities on priority basis and take pictures before and after restoring the roads, like Nadu-Nedu. The officials assured the CM to complete all the repair works by the end of June.

The officials informed the CM that the road widening works on Karakatta (bund) was in progress. The electric power poles have been removed and the works on the seed access road (E-3) have been taken up and going on at a full pace.

The authorities said that the construction of quarters for MLAs, MLCs, and IAS officers was also underway. Another issue that figured during the meeting was to provide access to drinking water supply daily to every household. Reviewing MIG layouts, he said that steps should be taken to have one MIG layout in each assembly constituency and make them available for the public with clear titles duly following all the stipulated rules and regulations. Under the Clean Andhra Pradesh initiative, the Chief Minister emphasized on creating awareness among people on wet, dry and hazardous waste by taking up the door-to-door campaign.

Jagan also asked officials to get a comprehensive report on the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project, including design of the coach and facilities at stations.

He also emphasised on setting up Jagananna Mahila Marts to empower women self-help groups. He said that adequate assistance from the government should be provided which should include good buildings, he added.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma and other officials were present at the meeting.