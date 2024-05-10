Liquor outlets to be closed ahead of polling

Vijayawada: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao here on Thursday said that Dry Days will be observed for 48 hours from 7 am on May 11 to 7 am on May 13 keeping in view polling to be held for AP Assembly and Lok Sabha on | May 13.

In a press release on Thursday, collector Dilli Rao said as per the People’s Representation Act of 1951 and Section 135 C and Liquor policy act of Andhra Pradesh all liquor shops, bars, restaurant clubs and other liquor outlets must be closed for 48 hours in the district.

He instructed the district prohibition and excise officials and special enforcement officials to ensure the implementation of orders and closing of all liquor outlets and bars for 48 hours without fail in NTR district.