Lokesh accuses Jagan of surrendering AP dairies to Gujarat

Vijayawada: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Wednesday accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of continuing its politics of extreme victimisation with the ulterior motive of handing over valuable public and private properties in the state to the Gujarat-based companies. Lokesh said the Chief Minister had turned into an 'Amul Baby' by ruthlessly trying to give away all the long-standing dairies in the state to Amul Dairy. Quite alarmingly, the AP government has stooped to the level of preparing to spend Rs 3,000 crore public funds to benefit to Amul. Lokesh called on Sangam Dairy chairman and TDP former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra who was released on bail after a prolonged legal struggle.

Addressing the media, Lokesh asserted that it was only after Narendra Kumar successfully exposed the Chief Minister's misinformation campaign on 'insider trading' that false cases were registered and political victimisation was stepped up against him.

Lokesh asserted that it would be possible only under a 'sadist's' regime that they had got their own Member of Parliament beaten up. He said that the list was quite long when it came to the opposition leaders against whom the ruling party filed fabricated cases from Srikakulam to Anantapur.