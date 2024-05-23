Mallanna will get huge majority in MLC bypoll, says Javeed

Khammam : City Congress president Mohammad Javed has exuded confidence that Congress graduate MLC candidate Theenmar Mallanna will win with a huge majority and prove Khammam’s power once again.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Javed said that BJP and BRS are the same. No matter who wins, the problems of graduates will not be solved. They could not solve the problems of graduates during the past 10 year rule. They have been facing insults, he said, added that paper leakages and bogus employment arrangements have created history during the BRS regime.

He said that if justice is to be done to the graduates, it will be possible only with the Congress. If Congress candidate Mallanna wins with the highest majority, the problems can be solved. He asked the graduate voters to cast their first preference vote to the Congress candidate and Mallanna should win.



The leaders of AAP Tirumala Rao, CPM Yarra Srikanth, CPI Tati Venkateswara Rao and other party leaders extended support to Congress candidate Mallana in this elections.

They are confidend that the MLC candidate of Khammam, Nalgonda, Warangal graduates Theenmar Mallanna will win with a huge majority as graduates are wise. They said that the problems of the unemployed will be solved only with the Congress.

They said that Mallanna is a poor person who fought on public issues when there was no power. They said that he will work hard to fulfill all the promises to the youth as announced in the Assembly election manifesto.

