Monalisa’s beach fashion is all about breezy co-ord set, sun hat, slippers
The ‘Bigg Boss 10’ fame actress Monalisa shared pictures of herself in a breezy co-ord set, as she poses on a beach at an undisclosed location.
Known for her major work in Bhojpuri cinema, Monalisa, who participated in ‘Nach Baliye 8’ took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from a beach, wherein we can see her posing in a sky blue co-ord set.
The co-ord set includes a sleeveless crop top with tie up detail in front. It is paired with a matching skirt, which has a slit on one side. She opted for pink lips, blushed cheeks, and kept her long tresses open.
The beach look was rounded off with a sun hat and pink slippers. Monalisa captioned the post: “Happiness is a mindset... And I choose to embrace it.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa has done Bhojpuri films like ‘Ranbhoomi’, ‘Hum Hai Khalnayak’, ‘Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage’, ‘Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare’, ‘Devra Bada Satawela’, ‘Pocket Gangsters’, and ‘Pawan Raja’ among numerous others.
She also stars in the show ‘Laal Banarasi’ that airs on Nazara TV.