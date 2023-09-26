Machilipatnam: Collector orders special care for weak students

Machilipatnam: Krishna district Collector P Rajababu asked the authorities concerned to strive hard for making the district number one in terms of SSC and Intermediate results. “Cent percent results can be achieved in the SSC and Inter Public examinations. Students, who are slow in learning, should be taken special care of,” he instructed.



The Collector conducted a review meeting over conducting special classes to 10th class students with MEOs and HMs of government schools at the Collectorate here on Monday. He said that fruitful results can be achieved when only the subject experts and headmasters of the schools concerned work in coordination. He said that this year the SSC Public Examinations are conducted for six papers. So, the students must be prepared according to that, he ordered the MEOs and HMs.

“Special classes for SSC students should be conducted every morning and evening. Special materials also need to be distributed to the students. Teachers should discuss the students’ education and their progress with their parents. Orientation class should also be conducted,” the Collector stated.

DEO Tahera Sultana, DYEO and others attended.