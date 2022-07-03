Mahankali Bonalu presented to Goddess Durga

Vijayawada(NTR District): Hyderabad Bhagyanagar Sri Mahankali Jatara Bonalu Utsava Committee on Sunday presented Bangaru Bonalu to Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri marking Pavitra Ashadam Utsavalu.

The Hyderabad Bhagyanagar Bonalu Utsava Committee has been presenting Bangaru Bonalu at Sri Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada for the past 13 years and praying for the wellbeing of the people of the two Telugu States.

About 1,200 devotees took part in the procession held from Jammidoddi centre to Sri Durga temple passing via the ghat road. Bonalu Utsava Committee chairman Rakesh Tiwari and committee members participated in the programme.

Durga temple Executive Officer D Bhramaramba started the procession by breaking coconut and performing the rituals near Jammidoddi centre. Temple committee members, devotees and artistes participated in the programme.

Bonalu Utsava Committee chairman Rakesh Tiwari and committee members presented Golden Bonalu to Goddess Kanaka Durga. Artistes from Telangana performed traditional dances during the procession.

The visiting Utsava committee members have invited Durga temple EO D Bhramaramba to visit Hyderabad Bhagyanagar Mahankali temple and present the Sare on July 22 to mark the Pavitra Ashadam. Presenting the Sare to mark the Pavitra Ashadam is one of the important rituals followed in two Telugu States.