Major mishap averted at Gannavaram Airport

Vijayawada: A major mishap averted at the Gannavaram airport on Saturday evening when a flight arrived from Doha, Gulf, has lost control while landing on the runway and rammed to an electrical pole.

Luckily, all passengers were safe. According to preliminary information, 63 passengers were on board when the flight landed at the Gannavaram Airport. Fire engine rushed to spot and the Airport staff swung into action to take up rescue operation.

Full details of the mishap are awaited. Telugu people living in Gulf countries and other places are coming back to their native places in the State after Corona broke out. An international flight also landed on the Runway and it lost the control on Saturday evening.