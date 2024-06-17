Live
Mallika Spine Centre’s Director bags two international awards
Guntur: Mallika Spine Centre’s Director & chief spine surgeon Dr J Naresh Babu bagged two prestigious international awards from USA and Europe.
Mallika Spine Centre makes history by winning the prestigious ISSLS Prize-2024 by International Society for Study on Lumbar Spine at Milan Italy and Whitecloud Award 2024 from Scoliosis Research Society at San Diego, USA.
For the first time this research has shown the world how intervertebral disc obtains nutrition in standing and sleeping positions.
Dr Naresh Babu’s other research work on Dynamic Evaluation of Cervical spondylitis has won the Scoliosis Research Society’s Dr Thomas E Whitecloud award at San Diego, USA. The WhiteCloud Award recognizes excellence and innovation in spinal research and is highly coveted within the global spine surgeons community. Dr Naresh Babu’s research stood out as the best and won the award.