MCMC staff told to be vigilant

Eluru: District collector V Prasanna Venkatesh along with joint collector B Lavanya Veni inspected district-level election control room set up and a media monitoring cell in the district collectorate in view of the upcoming general elections on Sunday.

Instructions were given to the concerned officials on the establishment of the Media Certification Monitoring Cell.

Collector directed the staff to be constantly vigilant and perform the election duties assigned to them responsibly.

Assistant Trainee Collector T Sripuja, DRO D Pushpamani, returning officers of respective constituencies NSK Khajavali, Y Mukkanti, K Addayya, Y Bhavani Shankari, K Bhaskar and Collectorate AO K Kashi Visveswara Rao accompanied collector.