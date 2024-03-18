  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

MCMC staff told to be vigilant

MCMC staff told to be vigilant
x
Highlights

Eluru: District collector V Prasanna Venkatesh along with joint collector B Lavanya Veni inspected district-level election control room set up and a...

Eluru: District collector V Prasanna Venkatesh along with joint collector B Lavanya Veni inspected district-level election control room set up and a media monitoring cell in the district collectorate in view of the upcoming general elections on Sunday.

Instructions were given to the concerned officials on the establishment of the Media Certification Monitoring Cell.

Collector directed the staff to be constantly vigilant and perform the election duties assigned to them responsibly.

Assistant Trainee Collector T Sripuja, DRO D Pushpamani, returning officers of respective constituencies NSK Khajavali, Y Mukkanti, K Addayya, Y Bhavani Shankari, K Bhaskar and Collectorate AO K Kashi Visveswara Rao accompanied collector.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X