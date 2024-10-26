Mega Career Fair at NSM Public School tomorrow

Vijayawada: NSM Old Students Association (NSM-OSA) is hosting the biggest Career Fair at NSM Public School here on Sunday, according to a communiqué from NSM alumni.

The students from classes 10 to 12 along with their parents can benefit by participating in the career fair which will be held from 10.30 am to 2 pm.

The event will provide them the opportunity to interact with several top Indian and select global universities. With the universities offering a plethora of courses, the career fair highlights that medicine and engineering are not the only career options. Students can opt for various subject combinations cutting across streams.

For instance, a humanities student can choose biology and psychology as combination subjects. Likewise, a student in the science stream can opt for fashion studies. The career fair will provide a chance for students to make an informed choice regarding their career and plan their future better.

By gaining first-hand knowledge of the various options available, students can avoid making the most common mistakes when deciding on a career.

A total of 36 universities are participating in this career fair which has been curated by PAGE Academy of Hyderabad.

The universities participating in the career fair include Alliance University, Anant National University, Annapurna College of Film and Media, Atria University, MIT–Avantika University: B, Backstage Pass Institute of Gaming, Bennett University, The Birla Institute of Technology & Science Pilani-Dubai, CMR University, École Intuit Lab, EThames, FLAME University, Flytech Aviation Academy, GD Goenka University, Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM), Indian Institute of Arts and Design (IIAD), ATLAS ISDI School of Design & Innovation, ISTITUTO MARANGONI, K Lakshmipathi University, KREA University, Mahindra University, MIT Institute of Design, Loni, Pune, NIIT University, RV University, Sai University, Chennai, VM Salgaocar Institute of International Hospitality, Shoolini University, SP Jain School of Global Management, The Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET), United World Institute of Design (UID), Vidyashilp University, Vellore Institute of Technology-AP, Woxsen University, World University of Design (WUD), SR University and PAGE Academy.