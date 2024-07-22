Minister Veeranjaneya Swamy flags off five new buses

Ongole: The Minister for Social Welfare, Disabled and Old-aged Welfare, VSWS, and Volunteer System Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy inaugurated five new buses, including two Starliner, and three Super Luxury buses at the APSRTC Ongole Depot on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the state government is giving utmost priority to the safety and comfort of the passengers. He appreciated the APSRTC for replacing 25 per cent of old vehicles with new buses and said that the government is making efforts to replace all old outdated buses. He suggested the Regional Manager introduce a sleeper couch service to Tirupati also. The minister informed that the government is preparing guidelines for introducing free bus journey for women scheme, and assured they are committed to implement Super Six schemes.

The welfare of the poor is the motto of the NDA government in the state, and they are providing essential commodities at a discounted price in the Rythu Bazaars, even when the financial condition of the state is critical.

He said that the special counters to sell A-Grade red gram at Rs 160 per kg, Sona Masoori rice at Rs 48 and Rs 49 per kg were opened in the three Rythu Bazaars in Ongole and all Rythu Bazaars at other municipalities and mandal headquarters.

He informed that the Anna Canteens all over the state will start functioning from August 15, and serve meal at Rs 5 to poor.