MLA Malladi distributes CMRF cheques to beneficiaries

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Corporation chairman and Central MLA Malladi Vishnu on Tuesday handed over cheques worth Rs1.26 lakh to the beneficiaries of Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF). In all, eight beneficiaries received the cheques from the MLA at the party office in Andhra Prabha Colony.

Speaking on the occasion, Malladi Vishnu said that during the previous TDP rule there was too much delay in sanction of funds and distributing of CMRF cheques to the beneficiaries.Vishnu said that after YS JaganMohan Reddy took over as the Chief Minister,he had taken measures to ensure that the CMRF cheques are being disbursed without any delay. The CMRF provides lot of support for the medical and health services to the poor, he added.

On the other hand, the Chief Minister was taking special measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the State like nowhere else in the country, said the MLA.

He called upon the people to support the YSRCP government for the good deeds being done by the Chief Minister. MRO Ch Durga Prasad, Srinivasula Reddy and others were present.